Where do you get your data?

For books we utilize Google Books. Google Books has the most comprehensive index of books in the world, so rest assured you’ll find what you are looking for! For websites, we use and a maintain a cutting edge web scraper that can quickly and accurately pull data from any given website.

📋 What formats do you support?

We plan to support all of the most common formatting styles including: MLA, APA, Chicago, Turabian, Harvard, and more!

How much does it cost?

Honestly, we’re not 100% sure yet. There will be a free version for everyone, a paid version of advanced features, and a discounted version for teachers. Rest assured, we’re committed to making our tools affordable.

Can I create an individual account?

Yes. Accounts will be available on a individual or classroom basis.