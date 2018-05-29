Request early access

h t t p s : / / w  w  w . N A S A . g o v
h t t p s : / / w  w  w . N A S A . g o v
Ad Free. Minimal. Fast. Give your students a distraction free workspace that's optimized for speed and ease of use. Our first prototype clocked in 10x faster than any alternative citation tool! 

Name 10
Works Cited
Hawkins, Andrew.
"Tesla settles with vehicle owners."
Missing title case.
“Tesla Settles with Vehicle Owners.”
The Verge, 25 May. 2018., https:// www.theverge.com /2018/5/25/17393920/ tesla-autopilot-class- action-lawsuit-settles.
Gaiman, Neil, Terry Pratchett.
Separate author names with "and"
Gaiman, Neil, and Terry Pratchett
Good Omens. Harper Collins, 2011.
Lee, Harper. To Kill a Mockingbird. Harper Collins, 2014,
pp.
"pp" not required in MLA 8
Remove pp.
203-209.
No Errors Found
1 Known Error
2 Known Errors
3 Known Errors

Generate citations. Check for accuracy. Automatic citations are rarely perfect, so we scan every citation for common errors. It's now possible to automate & teach at the same time.

Built by students, for students. We're a small team of recent graduates building the tools we always wanted. We work closely with educators and professionals to make them excellent.

Have a question? Send us a message.
Frequently Asked Questions

Where do you get your data?

For books we utilize Google Books.  Google Books has the most comprehensive index of books in the world, so rest assured you’ll find what you are looking for! For websites, we use and a maintain a cutting edge web scraper that can quickly and accurately pull data from any given website.  

📋 What formats do you support?

We plan to support all of the most common formatting styles including: MLA, APA, Chicago, Turabian, Harvard, and more!

How much does it cost?

Honestly, we’re not 100% sure yet. There will be a free version for everyone, a paid version of advanced features, and a discounted version for teachers. Rest assured, we’re committed to making our tools affordable.

Can I create an individual account?

Yes. Accounts will be available on a individual or classroom basis. 

🎯 How does accuracy checking work?

Our format checking tools work much like plagiarism or grammar checkers. Our team works around the clock teaching a program the difference between correct and incorrect citations. It’s almost as if the program is reading off a massive checklist looking for possible mistakes. It will let your students know anytime they make a mistake, and show them how to correct it.

Is this an Easybib alternative?

Easybib, and Easybib alternatives are packed with ads, generate inaccurate citations, and are slowly being replaced by a more complicated product. We’re committed to simplicity, accuracy, and learning. Assuming we can get enough support from teachers like you, we’d like to make Formatically a career.

🎒 Can I create accounts for my students?

Honestly, we’re not 100% sure yet. There will be a free version for everyone, a paid version of advanced features, and a discounted version for teachers. Rest assured, we’re committed to making our tools affordable. 

